Take your time, you owe explanation to no one: Shastri on Simone Biles’ withdrawal from Olympics

London: “Take your time, Simone Biles. You owe explanation to no one,” said Indian cricket team’s chief coach Ravi Shastri as he lent his support to the multiple Olympic medallist American gymnast after she pulled out of the team and all-round individual events at the Tokyo Games citing mental health concerns.

The 24-year-old Biles, one of the most decorated gymnast of all times, had withdrawn from the women’s team final on Tuesday and all-around final on Wednesday to focus on her mental health.

“Take your time @Simone_Biles. You have earned the right to owe it to yourself at this tender age. 48 hours or 48 days it might take. Just do it Champion. You owe no explanation to no one. @naomiosaka, you too. God bless you girls #Olympics,” Shastri wrote on his twitter handle.

In his comments, Shastri, who is currently in UK with the Indian team for next month’s Test series against England, also referred to star Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who had mentioned about the mental toll of her profession as the reason for her third round exit at the Olympics.

A five-time World all-around champion, Biles, who had won four individual gold medals in Rio Olympics, had brought the spotlight back on mental health after she decided to withdraw.

“I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and my wellbeing,” she had said.

Following her decision, Biles received support from different corners of the world with fans and celebrities in different fields taking to social media to express themselves.

–PTI

