Sarmad Hafeez inaugurates Trekking Equipment Hire Shop at TRC Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Secretary Tourism and Culture Department, Sarmad Hafeez today inaugurated Trekking Equipment Hire Shop established by Directorate of Tourism Kashmir here at Tourist Reception Center (TRC).

MD JKTDC, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The shop will offer good quality trekking equipment where tourists or trekkers, mountaineers and adventure enthusiasts can hire all trekking and mountaineering equipment for the adventure sports.

Besides, it offers the best camping, climbing, hiking, trekking equipment available at nominal rates with equipment like rucksacks, sleeping bags, mats, tents and other equipment for trekking.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary commended Director Tourism Kashmir and his team for creating such a facility where trek gears are available at promotional rates for adventure sports.

“People can come and hire adventure equipment as there are many people who come here and want to go trekking or other adventure sports. They can get the trek items here and can go up in the mountains,” Sarmad Hafeez said.

While terming Jammu & Kashmir as the best trekking destination for adventure enthusiasts, he said it is known for wonderful high-altitude treks, lakes, meadows and other tracks besides new treks have also been opened for trekking and mountaineering expeditions.

Saying that J&K has tremendous potential in terms of adventure tourism, he hoped that the opening up of trekking gears hire shop will further help in boosting adventure tourism which in turn will give fillip to UT’s tourism sector.

“People from all over the country, especially youngsters are adventure enthusiastic, besides local people can also hire such trek gears at nominal rates and can enjoy nature and beauty of Kashmir. I am hopeful that this initiative will further boost tourism here and a lot of people will come and enjoy in J&K,” he added.

