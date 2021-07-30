Police seizes 03 vehicles for illegal extraction & transportation of clay

July 30: Police in Budgam have seized 02 vehicles and 01 JCB involved in illegal extraction and transportation of clay from Khan Sahab area of Budgam.

Officers from Police Post Waterhail have seized two vehicles & one JCB involved in extraction and transportation of clay illegally extracted from Govt land at Gund-Ali-Nayak in Khan Sahab area of Budgam. Two drivers have also been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

A case vide FIR No. 170/2021 under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Khansahab and investigation have been initiated.

Police requests the people not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is the violation of Government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units.

