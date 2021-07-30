Parsa’s opens 20th food outlet at Pampore

Pampore: Parsa’s Jammu and Kashmir’s largest, fastest growing and award winning food chain opened its 20th outlet at Umeed Shopping Complex in Saffron town Pampore on Thursday.

The outlet was inaugurated by Syed Basharat Mustafa, Ex-Principal, Muslim Educational Institute (MEI) Pampore occompained by Javaid Parsa founder of ‘Parsa’, Syed Sami Ullah, Syed Muneeb and franchisee holders and stake holders of brand Parsa’s.

A number of people from different walks of life thronged for the opening of the much-loved Kashmiri brand, known for its pocket-friendly rates and quality food. The franchisee is run by Syed Sami Ullah, an environmentalist and Syed Muneeb a tourism graduate from Jamia Millia University, both hailing from Dusoo Pampore.

While inaugurating Parsa food for all outlets Javaid Parsa said “I want to expand my horizon and it is my dream to take our scrumptious and pocket-friendly rolls to every corner of the state, while creating more businessmen. Majority of my franchising partners have just stepped out of colleges and hold degrees in business management. I want to create a pool of good, genuine and young businessmen”, Parsa said.

He told Kashmir Reader that initially their outlet will create job opportunities for around 8 people.

” As the business grows it will create more job opportunities for other people,” he said.

He also advised youth to be self reliant and create opportunities for work rather than to seek work.

” Youth can take inspiration and create such avenues in their areas,” he said.

His dream seems to be on a fast track to realisation as the brand that already has 20 outlets functioning and is set to cover Chenab and Pir Panjal regions of J&K state by this year end.

