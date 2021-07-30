Light to moderate rain forecast

Srinagar: The weather office on Thursday forecast widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers in Jammu division and light rain in Kashmir division in next 24 hours.

For subsequent two days, meteorological department in a statement said, there would be no signifcant change in weather.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 4.0 mm of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours while the summer capital of J&K recorded minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius which is 1.6 degrees Celsius above the normal for the season.

Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, received 6.6mm of rain during the time and recorded minimum of 23.8 degrees Celsius against normal of 25.2 degrees Celsius, he said.

Katra recorded downpour of 43.6mm of rain while Batote had 33.8 mm, Banihal 23.0mm and Bhaderwah 9.0mm, the official said.

Qazigund, the gate town of Kashmir, received 8.8 mm of rain and recorded minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, he said.

Pahalgam received 22.8mm of rain while the famous tourist resort recorded a low of 15.3 degrees Celsius. Kokernag had 6.4mm of rain even as it recorded a minimum of 17.0 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The border town Kupwara received 19.6mm of rain while it recorded minimum temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

World famous skiing and tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir received 2.0mm of rain and was the coldest place in Valley, recording minimum of 13.5 degrees Celsius, he added.

Except for Kokernag (9.2mm) and Batote (4.6mm), there was no substantial rainfall recorded anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir divisions from 0830 hours to 1730 hours on Thursday, the official added.

GNS

