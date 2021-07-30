Handwara: Leopard Caught in Villgam Village

Handwara: A team of Wildlife department assisted by local inhabitants captured a leopard in Punzwa Villgam village in Handwara on Friday afternoon.

Reports said that the leopard had taken shelter in a school building in the vicinity two days before. Wildlife department was informed accordingly, however a team arriving at the scene was successful in catching the animal today only.

A wildlife official said that they were informed about the presence of the wild animal in the area, following which a team reached the spot. While maintaining utmost caution as to avoid any exigency, the animal was captured safely from the area with able assistance from the local inhabitants, he said.

The captured animal would be dispatched to Dachigam park, he further said. (GNS)

