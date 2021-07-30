Bridge damaged in Kupwara’s Khumriyal due to incessant rains

Kupwara: : A bridge was damaged while many other parts witnessed water logging in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district due to the incessant rains on Friday.

An official said that the bridge was damaged at Nawa Bazar locality of Khumriyal, besides several other places including Salkot, Goose and Kashira witnessed water logging due to the incessant rains.

He said that the officials have reached to thr spot to assess further damage in the area.

The official said that the situation was being monitored and further detials will be shared accordingly—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print