63-yr-old man crushed to death by train in Qazigund

Qazigund: A 63-year-old man was crushed to death by a train in Badragund area of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday morning.

An official said that a retired government employee of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department namely Ghulam Nabi Chopan, son of Abdul Aziz Chopan of Vessu Qazigund was crushed by a train at around 11:00 am, resulting in his on spot death.

“It was not known whether he has committed suicide,” official said, adding that police has started investigation in this regard.

Station House Officer (SHO) Qazigund, Reshi Irshad also confirmed the incident—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print