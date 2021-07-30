2nd virtual Sqay National championship J&K secures top position

SRINAGAR: J&K lifted overall championship trophy of 2nd virtual Sqay National championship held at Chandigarh University.
J&K won three gold and one Bronze medal followed by Goa and Maharashtra secured third position in overall medal tally.
Around 176 players from 22 States participated in the championship which was organized by Sqay Federation of India in coloration with Chandigarh University.
President J&K Sqay Association Riyaz Ahmad has congratulated medallist and hoped in near future our players will continue to bring laurels to the UT of J&K.
He further added that J&K is hosting three day National camp at Phalgam starting from 23rd August.
