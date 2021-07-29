Six fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh recorded six fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 20,320 while 12 patients recovered bringing down the active cases in the region to 64, officials said on Thursday.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths — 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, while 20,049 patients have recovered till date.

The officials said nearly 3,500 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Wednesday and all the six new cases were detected in Leh, taking the infection tally in the district to 16767. Kargil had recorded a total of 3,553 cases.

They said eight patients were discharged in Leh and four others in Kargil after successful treatment in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 64 with 56 in Leh and eight in Kargil, the officials said.

