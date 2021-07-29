Ramban admin sounds alert as Chenab swells

RAMBAN: In view of adverse weather forecast by the Meteorological Department and the increase in the water level in the Chenab River amid incessant rains, District Administration Ramban has sounded high alert and has taken every precautionary measure to meet any eventuality.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mussarat Islam today visited the localities along the river Chenab in Ramban town to get the first hand assessment of the situation.

Following the heavy downpour in the region, the Chenab has been in spate which has compelled the Ramban district administration to put the departments and the Tehsil Disaster Management Committees on high alert.

The DC said that besides concerned Tehsildars the Quick Response Teams and Flood Control Department have also been alerted and told to warn the general public to not to venture near any water body be it Chenab or any nallah.

He said that the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), NHW and Superintendent of Police are actively coordinating with the district administration to regularly update the status of NH44.

He said that so far there has been no report of loss of life or damage to any property in Ramban district and the details of damages if any are being collected from all areas.

The Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments too have issued warnings to villagers not to graze their animals and cattle outside their houses or near banks of water bodies.

As per advisory issued by the Baglihar Hydroelectric Project, the general public of district Ramban has been advised to refrain from going near the banks of Chenab.

Accordingly, District Administration issued an advisory here today in which it is mentioned that due to rise in temperature and incessant raining, the water level in the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project reservoir is increasing and in order to regulate the water level in the reservoir the concerned authorities there are on high alert. Information Department.

