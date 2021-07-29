Militants hurl grenade at police in Baramulla, no damage caused

Srinagar: Suspected militants hurled a grenade towards a police team in the Baramulla district onWednesday, but it exploded without causing any damage, officials said.
“Militants lobbed a grenade on a police patrol party at Drusoo in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district at around 5.00 pm,” they said.
They said the grenade landed on the roadside and exploded without causing any damage. PTI
