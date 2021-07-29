Govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar. The grievously injured would be given Rs 50,000 each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed, an official handout said.

Relief under SDRF for loss of houses, utensils, clothing, household goods, cattle, cattle shed, loss of agricultural land etc. shall also be provided by the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.

“The J&K government will do everything possible to support and protect the affected families. In such trying times, it is our duty to care for those who have been unfortunately affected by these natural calamities,” the Lt Governor said.

Immediately after the information was received at 6:30 AM about cloudburst at the village Hunzar under the jurisdiction of Police station Dachhan, Kishtwar, rescue teams from SDRF Kishtwar and Doda were rushed towards the incident site. Joint rescue operation at site is being conducted by local police, SDRF and Army. During the search operation, 7 dead bodies were recovered and 17 injured persons have been rescued.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke to Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and briefed him about the rescue and relief operation being carried out by the joint teams.

SDRF team has reported that 5 of the injured persons are in critical condition and shifted to district hospital Kishtwar, while others are being taken care of by two medical teams already deployed. 19 residential houses damaged, 2 houses partially damaged and 21 cowsheds were also damaged due to cloudburst.

Another SDRF rescue team from Udhampur has reached Dungdori, Kishtwar, and will join the rescue team early in the morning to trace the missing persons. Due to incessant rain, rescue operation was halted at present.

Besides, another rescue team from SDRF and one NDRF team from 13th Bn, Ludhiana which reached Jammu, are on stand-by. Information Department

