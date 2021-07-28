Youth shot dead in Srinagar’s Nawa Kadal

Police say rivalry between local gangs behind the killing

Srinagar: A 25-year-old youth was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Srinagar’s Downtown area on Tuesday.

The slain identified as Mehran Ali Sheikh of Bulbul Lanker Nawa Kadal in Srinagar was shot dead outside his home in the congested locality, a police handout said. He fell on the road and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

Police said they have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this crime,” it said.

Soon after the incident, government forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. They carried out searches to nab the assailants.

But late night, police issued another statement saying “the incident is an act of gang rivalry”.

“Primary investigation into the killing of a youth in a firing incident at Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar, has revealed that the incident is an act of Gang rivalry,” it said.

“The preliminary investigations conducted into the matter revealed that the killed youth was a part of 16 Gujjar Gang and was killed following a rivalry between two local gangs in the area. There was rivalry between two local gangs –Downtown Itehad and Gujjar Gang in the area and Mehran was part of Gujjar Gang,” police added.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, it said.

