MeT Office Issues Advisory, Warns Flash Floods, Landslides In J&K Parts

Srinagar: Weather office here on Wednesday issued an advisory, warning of flash flood, mudslide and landslides besides waterlogging in low lying area in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“At present, it’s cloudy at most places of J&K with thunderstorm and rain at some places of Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and neighborhood,” an official of the MeT office said in a statement.

“Widespread intermittent rain is most likely to continue till July 30th,” he said, adding, “heavy to very heavy rain is also possible at some places.”

He said that it may lead to flash floods, mudslides, landslides and water-logging in low lying areas.

Accordingly, he said, people are once again advised to remain “alert” and very cautious as water level has increased in all rivers. “Don’t venture out on hilly and landslides, mudslide prone areas.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print