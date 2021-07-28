Hottest day this summer in Kupwara, Srinagar

Highway closed for repair and maintenance today

SRINAGAR: The maximum temperature on Wednesday in Srinagar and Kupwara was the highest recorded this season, and the highest recorded in the month of July in the last 8 years, in Srinagar at 34.6 degrees and at Kupwara 35.2 degrees Celsius.

In some respite, the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has predicted widespread moderate to light rainfall over the next three days in Kashmir valley.

Deputy Director of the Met Centre in Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader there are chances of widespread moderate to light rain for next three days across the Kashmir region.

“The day temperature as well as the night temperature which were recorded very high across the valley will be also decreased up to 30th July,” he said.

From 31st July, he said, there will be dry weather conditions.

“The maximum day temperature in Srinagar on Wednesday was recorded as 34.6 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 24.6 degree Celsius,” he informed.

Mukhtar added that the highest day temperature across the valley was recorded in Kupwara at 35.2 degree Celsius. The lowest was recorded at 25 degree Celsius at Gulmarg, he said.

The Superintendent of Traffic Police for Rural Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, told Kashmir Reader that due to the maintenance and repairing of the road, no traffic movement will be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print