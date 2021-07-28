HC seeks report of work on various bridges

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday directed government authorities to file an affidavit indicating clearly the status of bridges completed and made functional.

Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar noted that at one point of time a statement was made by the Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) that the completion of Tangchater bridge will be completed by May, 2021 but we have not been informed whether it has been completed and made functional.

“In that matter we direct Government Counsel MA Chashoo to seek instructions and file an affidavit clearly indicating whether the project has been completed or not,” the judges said.

Earlier, the JKPCC General Manager in compliance of court direction stated in his latest status report that the Corporation as an executing Government agency is executing work on various bridges in Kashmir province which were languishing earlier due to lack of funds.

He had informed the court that 24 bridges have been approved for completion of the balance or left over works under Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) languishing projects. The works, he added, on these bridges have been accordingly taken up and the progress of the works is in full swing.

About the Tangchater Bridge at Ganderbal, the officer had stated that the said bridge has now been approved under languishing projects and the sub-structure of the bridge stand completed and the superstructure of the bridge is in full swing and is likely to be completed by the end of May.

About the foot bridge Takenwari Srinagar, the officer had submitted that the bridge is likely to be completed in May, and the bridge over Sukhnag Budgam in July. About the Owngam Arwah Bridge in Budgam the same has been completed, however work on the approach road was stopped by locals due to compensation issues, he informed.

With regard to the bridge at Yachama Kangan Ganderbal, the same has been completed but work on its approach road is progressing on one side. The Akhal bridge in Ganderbal 80 percent completed, the officer informed.

Julla bridge in Uri is to be completed by December and the Peernia bridge in Uri has been completed along with the Banyari bridge in Bandipora also. Another bridge at Kanthpora Kupwara has been completed and the approach road is in progress. The two bridges at Drungsu Kupwara and Kunan Poshpora Kupwara are to be completed in September this year, the officer informed.

