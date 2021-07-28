Girl dies, her mother injured due to electrocution in Bandipora

Bandipora: A 22-year-old girl died, while her mother was injured due to electrocution at their residence in Watrina locality of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

An official said that the duo were injured due to electrocution at their residence and were rushed to district hospital Bandipora, where the girl was declared dead on arrival.

The official identified the deceased her as Zanab Mir daughter of Noor Mohammad Mir of Tulail and at present were residing at Watrina.

He said that her mother, identified as Raja Begum wife of Noor Mohammad (48), has been admitted at hospital

The official said that Zainab was electrocuted while she was doing some work on the roof of her house, where she cam in contact with a live transmission wire, which was passing through their house.

“On hearing her screams, mother tried to rescue her but she too got electrocuted,” he said.

The official said that after legal medical formalities the body of deceased was handed over to her family, while police have registered a case in this regard—(KNO)

