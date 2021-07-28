Covid-19: Govt Authorizes DGP Prisons To Extent Parole Of Prisoners

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has authorized Director General of Police (Prisons) to extend special parole of the categories of convict prisoners for a further period of at least 90 days in view of the covid-19 situation.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (5) of section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the Government hereby authorizes the Director General of Police (Prisons), J&K being the Competent Authority, under the Jammu and Kashmir Suspension of Sentence Rules, 2020, to grant/extend Special Parole, in respect of categories of convict prisoners, mentioned in Government order No. 100- Home of 2020 dated 02.04.2020, for a further period of 90 days, extendable for another one month, if the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the UT of J&K doesn’t improve or further worsens, subject to the conditions laid down in the order ibid,” an order by J&K’s Home department. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print