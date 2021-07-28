4 dead, several missing after cloudburst triggers flash floods in Kishtwar village

Kishtwar: At least four persons were killed while several people are believed to be missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Honzar locality of Dacchan in Kishtwar on Wednesday.

An official said that the flash floods triggered by cloudburst hit residential area, in which several people went missing.

He said that bodies of four people have been recovered even as heavy rains have been hindering search operation to trace out missing people,

SSP Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain told KNO that as per the witnesses residing there, several people were believed to be missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the area.

“The exact number of missing people is not known as the situation is very grim in the area,” he said.

He said that teams of Police, Army and SDRF have reached the area and rescue operation was going on—(KNO)

