107 fresh Covid cases

SRINAGAR: One hundred and seven fresh Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday while no new case of death by the infection was reported, an official bulletin said.
Of the new cases, 40 were reported from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir division taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 320866.
Moreover, 183 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 68 from Jammu Division and 115 from Kashmir Division.
Besides this, 99.36 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.
Providing district-wise breakup, Srinagar reported 31 cases with 359 active positive cases
Baramulla reported 7 cases with 66 active positive cases.
Budgam reported 9 cases with 51 active positive cases.
Pulwama reported 5 cases with 56 active positives.
Kupwara reported 4 cases with 40 active positives.
Anantnag district reported 1 case with 41 active positive cases.
Bandipora reported 3 cases with 32 active positive cases.
Ganderbal reported 6 cases with 38 active positives.
Shopian reported 1 case with 11 active positive cases.
