Youth ends life at Pampore

Pampore:A 32-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in Samboora pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said the youth indentiied as Shakeel Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad hailing from Samboora village allegedly ended his life by hanging self with celing fan at his residence.

After completion of medico-legal formalities ,the body of deceased was handed over to his family for last rites .

He said that investigation has been initiated under relevant sections of law to ascertain the exact cause of death and reasons behind the extreme step.

