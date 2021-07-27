President visits war memorial in B’mulla

Chairs Unified High Command meeting in Sgr

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla district on Monday and said that it evokes profound respect for the brave fighters who laid down their lives for the safety and security of the country.

Kovind was scheduled to visit the War Memorial at Drass in Ladakh to pay homage to personnel of the armed forces killed in the 1999 Kargil war, but bad weather forced cancellation of plans and he instead paid tributes to martyrs on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Baramulla.

The president, in a message in the visitor’s book at the Dagger War Memorial, wrote: “The nation salutes the soldiers and officers of the 19th Infantry Division, who have been safeguarding our borders in the most hostile terrains under adverse weather conditions as our frontline troops.”

They have scripted exceptional stories of indomitable courage, bravery and sacrifice, he said in his message.

“The Dagger War Memorial evokes profound respect for the brave fighters who laid down their lives for the safety and security of our country. I am sure that this memorial will educate the people of India about the highest values of the Indian army and inspire them. Jai Hind!” he wrote.

The president, who was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, also visited the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg and interacted with troops there.

“It has been a pleasure to visit the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg. Established by the great General Thimayya, it has emerged as one of the most premier institutions in the field of warfare,” Kovind wrote in the visitor’s book of training school.

The president said that he was also happy to interact with the soldiers.

“I wish them success in their endeavours to provide safety and security to our country. Jai Hind!” he wrote.

Later, President Kovind chaired a unified high command meeting at Rajbhawan, Srinagar, where top officials of the security grid participated. The president expressed satisfaction over the peaceful situation prevailing in Kashmir and stressed on maintaining close relations with the general public.

A senior officer privy to the meeting said that top officials including DGP Dilbagh Singh, GoC 15 Corps DP Pandey, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary J&K, IGPs of BSF and CRPF were present. The meeting was co-chaired by J&K LG Manoj Sinha. Pertinently, the President of India is also the commander-in-chief of armed forces.

“President was briefed about the security situation post abrogation of article 370, anti-militancy operations, and infiltration status,” the officer said, adding that the presentation was given through a power-point presentation. Sources privy to the meeting told KNO the President praised security forces including police and the army for maintaining synergy, coordination and dealing in a professional manner with the security situation of Kashmir and bringing peace in the region. The president Kovind, sources said, praised security forces for creating a peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir over the past few years. Sources said that President Kovid stressed on maintaining close relations with the general public and putting in best efforts to mitigate the sufferings of people.

“President expressed his gratitude to the army for plugging the infiltration at the LoC stating that the ceasefire pact renewed in February this year should be respected, however, there should be no lowering of guard,” sources said. “The president told the meeting that any misadventure at the LoC should be given a befitting reply.”

PTI

