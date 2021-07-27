Militants attack Muzaffar Baig’s brother’s house in Baramulla

Srinagar: A police constable was injured on Monday in a militant attack on the residence of Fazal Ahmad, brother of former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Baig and an officially “protected person”, in Baramulla district, officials said.
“Militants fired upon the residence of Fazal Ahmad at Chandoosa in Baramulla in the early hours of Monday,” the officials said.
One personal security guard of the politician identified as constable Altaf was injured in the firing, the officials said.
He was taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
Ahmad and his family are safe, they said.
