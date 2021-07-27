JK reports 102 new cases, 1 death

SRINAGAR: The government on Monday informed that 102 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 20 from Jammu division and 82 from Kashmir division, were reported on Monday, along with 1 COVID-19 related death reported from Jammu division.
The official daily bulletin said that 189 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours including 56 from Jammu Division and 133from Kashmir Division.
Besides this, 99.35 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir, the bulletin said.
No confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 35 in the UT of J&K.
Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar has 364 active cases (including 47 cases reported today); Baramulla has 65 active cases (including 13 cases reported today), Budgam has 54 active cases (including 03 cases reported today); Pulwama has 62 active cases, Kupwara has 43 active cases (including 04 cases reported today); Anantnag has 45 active cases (including 01 case reported today); Bandipora has 34 active cases (including 01 case reported today); Ganderbal has 56 active cases (including 03 cases reported today); Kulgam has 19 active cases (including 03 cases recovered today); and Shopian has 12 active cases (including 01 case reported today).
Jammu reported 4 fresh cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 7, Doda 3, Kathua 4, Samba 5, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 1, Ramban 3, and Reasi 1.
The bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.
