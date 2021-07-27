Govt Asks Clinical Establishments, Hospitals Having More Than 50-Bed Capacity To Establish Oxygen Generation Plant In J&K

Srinagar: The Government on Tuesday ordered all clinical establishment(s) and hospital(s) having more than 50 beds to establish an Oxygen Generation Plant of appropriate capacity for facility of patient care.

 

The order, , has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo (IAS).

 

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (c) of section 2 read with section 12 of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that all Clinical Establishment(s)/Hospital(s) situated within the territorial jurisdiction of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir having more than 50 beds shall establish an Oxygen Generation Plant of appropriate capacity for facility of patient care,” the order says. (GNS)

