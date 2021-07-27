Court summons police officer in Kashmirfight case

Srinagar: A trial court at Srinagar on Monday issued notice to the Station House Officer, Kothi Bagh police station, to remain present in court on August 28 in connection with the Kashmirfight blog case.

The police had failed to submit investigation report and FIR contentions before the court in this case.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate directed the police officer to be present at 10 am before court on August 28.

The police earlier this month had claimed to have made a major breakthrough by arresting the persons behind issuing of “intimidations” to social activists, political leaders, government officers and journalists, during multiple raids in Srinagar and Poonch areas of J&K.

Police in its statement issued to media said that a J&K wide operation was carried out where houses and properties at multiple locations including Sanat Nagar and Raj Bagh in Srinagar, Batpura in Hazratbal, Poonch, Jammu and Hawal in Pulwama belonging to five persons were searched.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that during the searches of the suspect premises, police recovered a large amount of cell phones, digital storage devices and computing platforms.

He added that in one house alone, 32 mobile phones, one tablet, two laptops, four hard disk storage devices, seven memory cards and one dongle were seized.

The IGP informed that five persons arrested during the operation include Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Tabish Akbar Rehmani from Sanatnagar, Sofi Mohammed Akbar from Rajbagh, Peerzada Raqif Makhdoomi from Batpora, Hazratbal, Javed Khalid from Poonch.

“The blog Kashmirfight.wordpress.com was being run by a white collar terrorist syndicate whose task was to prepare a strategic hit list of Government officers, journalists, social activists, lawyers, political functionaries who were assessed by the syndicate to be responsible for harming the overarching objectives of furthering and sustaining the Pakistani supported terrorist programme with the eventual aim of secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian union and its eventual annexation with Pakistan,” the IGP had said.

The top cop said that with the arrest of the kingpins and the discovery of a huge number of digital devices and the analysis of the data therein, “it is expected that the ultimate plans behind the murder of journalist Sujat Bukhari, advocate Babar Qadri, and businessman Satpal Nischal would come to the fore.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print