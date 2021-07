Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Unknown Gunmen suspected to be militants fired upon a civilian in NawaKadal area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday.

Officials sources said that militants fired upon a civilian who he identified as Mehran Ali Pathan resident of Safa Kadal.

He suffered a bullet wound and was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital in a critical condition.

The story is still emerging, more details awaited.(GNS)

