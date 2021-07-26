Yediyurappa announces resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister

Bengaluru:B S Yediyurappa on Monday

announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, as his government completes two years in office.

The 78-year old, BJP veteran said he will submit his resignation to the Governor post lunch.

“Don’t take me otherwise, with your permission… I have decided that after lunch I will go to the Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation as the Chief Minister to the Governor,” Yediyurappa said with a choked voice, as he turned emotional.

“Not out of grief, but with happiness,” he said, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda for giving him an opportunity to serve as Chief Minister for two years, despite completing 75 years.

There is an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices.

The Chief Minister also said that he will work to strengthen the party and bring it back to power, as per the expectations of the central leaders.

Yediyurappa was speaking at an event organised to mark his government’s two years in office at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

During the speech, Yediyurappa termed his tenure for two years as “trial by fire”, recalling that he had to run the administration without cabinet in the initial days, followed by devastating floods and coronavirus among other issues.

