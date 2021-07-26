Unidentified militant killed in Kulgam gunfight, two others flee

Weapon snatched from policeman in Khodweni area

Anantnag: An unidentified militant was killed in a brief gunfight with government forces, early Sunday morning, here in Yaripora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“We are trying to ascertain the identity of the slain militant. Some families have been contacted in this regard,” a senior police official from Kulgam district told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the body has been sent for medico-legal formlaities. The gunfight followed another one in Bandipora district of north Kashmir where three militants were killed on Saturday.

The gunfight in Kulgam today was triggered at around 6 in the morning, soon after an orchard area was cordoned off by forces, following inputs regarding the presence of militants in the area.

“While the cordon was being detailed out, the militants opened indiscriminate fire, which was duly retaliated, triggering a gunfight,” the police official said.

He said that one of the militants was killed while others, believed to be two in number, managed to escape the site of the gunfight.

“A combing operation was carried out and the operation was called off in the afternoon after no further contact could be established with the militants,” the official said, adding that the militants had managed to flee.

He added that the identity of the slain militant, if ascertained by the time, will be mentioned in the police press release about the gunfight.

In another incident in the district, suspected militants snatched a rifle from a policeman in Khodweni area.

“The incident took place early Sunday morning near Shamsipora crossing of Khodweni area,” a senior police official from the area told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the suspected militants overpowered the policeman and took away his service rifle, an AK-47.

“The area was cordoned off and searches were carried out to try and nab the attackers. They had managed to flee though,” the police official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.

The policeman whose rifle was snatched has been identified as Mudassir Ahmad, a resident of Devsar area in Kulgam district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print