One person killed, 12 labourers from UP injured in truck-tempo collision in Ramban

Jammu: One person died and 12 non-local labourers were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and tempo vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar highway at Chamalwas in Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

They said a truck (JK13C /4760) driven by Kabir Ahmed Khan of Rafiabad Baramulla collided with tempo (PB07BT/8324) which was on its way towards Srinagar. The accident resulted in injuries to the passengers travelling in tempo who were labourers from Bijnore UP, they said.

Sajid Ahmed (37) who was referred to GMC Anantnag later succumbed to the injuries.

The injured include Karan Jeet Singh (40, driver of Tempo), Gajinder Singh (45) , Mohammad Ayooub (39), Satish Kumar (39), Mustqeem (48), Nazir Ahmed (27), Shah Nawaz (28), Shakeel Ahmed (40), Omesh (24), Akshay (20), Mohammad Anwar (35) and Tahir Ahmed (36), all residents of UP Years R/o UP.

A police officer told GNS a case (FIR No. 143/2021) under section 279/337 IPC stands registered at police station Banihal. (GNS)

