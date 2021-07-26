Kulgam Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation on

Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Aharbal area of Chirenbal of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

 

The official Twitter handle of Kashmir Police Zone wrote, “: 01 unidentified militant killed.

Operation in progress. Further details shall follow” reads the tweet.

 

Earlier, Reports said  that a joint team of Police and army’s 62 RR had launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

 

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off the gunfight. (GNS)

