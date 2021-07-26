Bandipora gunfight: Bodies of 3 militants retrieved

One local, two non-local militants among the slain

Bandipora: Government forces including police, army and paramilitary CRPF troops resumed the search operation in the woods of Bandipora on Sunday morning following a gunfight in which three militants were killed on Saturday.

Police said that a large number of army, CRPF, police, para-commandos and navy teams had fanned out around the encounter site to eliminate the other militants who according to government forces are still hiding in the area.

The bodies of three militants have been recovered from the encounter site, police said, identifying two of them as of non-locals, while the third has been identified as of Sariq Altaf Baba, a local militant, who crossed the LoC through Wagah border in 2018 and infiltrated in the valley recently and was associated with LeT outfit.

The police said that three AK-47 rifles and other arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the slain militants.

