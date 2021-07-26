4 IEDs recovered in Kupwara, more searches on

Kupwara: At least four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered in Avoora area of frontier district Kupwara on Sunday morning during a cordon and search operation (CASO).

A senior police officer in the district said that a CASO was launched by army’s 41RR and Jammu and Kashmir Police following a tip.

He said that during the CASO the forces found four IEDs from a bag in a hideout.

Police said that it was a big success for the security forces in the area. Later, a bomb disposal squad was called which destroyed the explosive material.

The search operation was going on to find more explosives hidden in the area.

