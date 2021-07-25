Strict weekend lockdown in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Government on Saturday announced imposition of weekend lockdown in Srinagar and other districts Kashmir.
The government announced weekend lockdown in Srinagar and other districts in order to prevent the virus from spreading.
All the markets and shops across Srinagar especially in commercial hub Lal Chowk remained closed throughout the day.
District administration Srinagar had deputed enforcement squads accompanied by the magistrates at different locations in the city to check on the people found violating the Covid-19 Sops and not adhering to appropriate behaviour.
Pertinently, DDMA Srinagar had said that strict action will be taken against Covid protocol violators and those found not wearing masks in public places will have to face FIR.
Meanwhile, as per a statement, during the last 24 hours, Police have lodged 04 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 7,29,300 from 4963 people throughout the Kashmir valley for violating the various guidelines, rules and SOPs regarding Covid-19.
“The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines and rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs and guidelines envisaged by the government to curb Covid-19 pandemic,” police said.
