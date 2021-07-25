Militant killed in Kulgam gunfight, searches continue

Srinagar:A militant was killed in an encounter which ensued between militants and security forces in Munand area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday morning.

Official sources said that one identified militant has been killed, however his identity couldn’t be established as of now. Meanwhile searches at encounter site is still going on.

Operation is being carried out by joint team of Police, Army and CRPF after they recieved specific input this morning about presence of some militants in the area.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print