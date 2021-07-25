Lowest-ever daily Covid tally with 88 cases and no death

SRINAGAR: Eight-eight fresh Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, so far the lowest after the outbreak of the second wave of the infection.
According to the daily government bulletin, the new cases include 33 from Jammu division and 55 from Kashmir division.
Moreover, 178 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 69 from Jammu Division and 109 from Kashmir Division.
Besides this, 99.30 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.
Providing district-wise breakup, Srinagar reported 27 cases.
Baramulla reported 5 cases reported today with 68 active positive cases, 22562 recovered including 8 cases recovered today).
Kupwara reported 4 cases today with 50 active positive cases.
Anantnag district reported 3 cases today with 67 active positive cases and 5 recovered today.
Bandipora reported 02 fresh cases with 57 active positive cases.
Ganderbal reported 7 cases today with 62 active positive cases.
Kulgam reported 04 cases today with 12 active positive cases.
Shopian reported 1 case today with 10 active positive cases.