CBI raids homes, offices of ex-DM, ADM over fake arms licences

SRINAGAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that it conducted raids at 40 locations including official and residential premises of certain IAS and KAS officers in a case related to an arms licence racket in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the CBI’s statement, it conducted searches on Saturday at 40 locations in Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla, Delhi, including at the official and residential premises of current and former public IAS and KAS officers, and about 20 gun houses and arms dealers.

The statement reads that the CBI had registered two cases on the request of Jammu and Kashmir government and further notification from Government of India, and took over the investigation of FIR No. 18 of 2018 dated 17.05.2018 earlier registered at Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK) and FIR No. 11 of 2018 dated 17.05.2018 of Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu (VOJ) on the allegations of bulk issuance of arms licences in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir during the period 2012 to 2016.

“It was alleged that more than 2.78 lakh arms licences were issued to the non-entitled persons. CBI also collected documents pertaining to the issuance of said armed licences allegedly spread over 22 districts of J&K,” it said.

The statement reads that during investigation and scrutiny of documents, the role of certain gun dealers was found to be in connivance with public servants, i.e., the then DM and ADM of the concerned district who had allegedly issued such illegal arms licences to ineligible persons.

“It was also alleged that the persons who got these licences were not residents of the places from where the said arms licences were issued. Further investigation is going on,” it reads.

