Bandipora Encounter: Search Ops continues on second day

Bandipora: Search operation continued on second day on Sunday after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shokbaba and Aragam woods in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district yesterday.

An official said that search operation continued on second day in Shokbaba forest area, where initial gunfight started on Saturday morning, to rule out the presence of more militants in the area.

He said that security forces including Army’s 14 RR, Bandipora police, Para force, MARCOS and CRPF are conducting searches.

Earlier, police said that three militants were killed and an army soldier of 14 RR was also injured in Shokbaba and Aragam forest areas of the district after an operation was launched yesterday morning by joint teams of police, Army’s 13 RR and 14 RR Units and CRPF.

Meanwhile, a senior official said that three militant bodies were retrieved from the encounter site and arms and ammunition including three AK-47 rifles have also been recovered so far.

He said that the identities of slain militants were being ascertained—

