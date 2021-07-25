9 injured after passenger vehicle rolls down into gorge in Kupwara

Kupwara: At least nine persons were injured in a road accident in Budnamal area of Chowkibal in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district after a passenger vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge on Sunday.

An official said that nine passengers, traveling in the vehicle, were injured when it rolled down into deep gorge near Budnamal.

They said that all the injured were immediately evacuated to sub-district hospital Kralpora for treatment.

Meanwhile, a health official at SDH Kralpora confirmed that nine injured persons have been brought to the hospital for treatment.

He said that among the nine injured persons, six have been referred to SDH Kupwara for advanced treatment—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print