End weekend lockdown: KRA urges Govt

Srinagar: As the Jammu and Kashmir was categorised as green zones for Covid19, Kashmir Retailers Association (KRA) on Saturday demanded authorities to ease further restrictions across Kashmir.

In a statement, KRA appealed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole to revoke the weekend lockdowns.

KRA President Farhan Kitab, who is also the core member of All India Retailers Association, said, the revocation of the weekend restrictions was vital to “revive economic activities as normal.”

“Retail businesses are under tremendous financial strain due to the extended closures. The financial pressures are on various fronts such as salaries, rentals, electricity charges and various taxes and license fees among others,” Kitab said.

“Weekend restrictions are disrupting the business revival and considering the numbers of cases are reducing in the state, we request you to withdraw the weekend curfew and permit daily shop operations so that retailers can carry on business to ensure the survival and revival of the industry,” he said.

