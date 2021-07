Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Shokbaba Forests in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

Kashmir Zone Police on its official Twitter handle wrote, ” 02 unidentified militants killed. Operation in progress”.

The operation is being carried out by joint team of Police, Army’s 13RR, 14RR and CRPF.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print