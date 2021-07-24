Bandipora Encounter: 01 more militant killed, toll reaches 03, operation on

Srinagar: In a intense gunfight which is underway, another militant has been killed taking toll to three in Shokbaba forest area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

A senior Police officer said that one more militant body is visible, taking death toll of militants to three.

Earlier, a joint by a team of Police, Army’s 13, 14 RR and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in the area. As the joint team intensified the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off an encounter.(GNS)

