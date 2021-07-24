3 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Bandipora Encounter

Srinagar: Three soldiers were injured in the ongoing gunfight with militants in Shokbaba forests in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, officials said.

Two militants were killed in the encounter so far, according to the police.

The official said that three soldiers sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight and were removed to the hospital. The status of their condition was not immediately known, they said.

The operation is being carried out by joint team of Police, Army’s 13RR and 14RR besides CRPF, the official said. (GNS)

