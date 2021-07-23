Covid-19 guideline violations: 3051 violators fined, 09 persons arrested and 01 FIR registered Police seeks public cooperation to mitigate spread of virus

July 23: Continuing its efforts to curb the outbreak of 2nd wave of Coronavirus, during the last 24 hours Police have arrested 09 persons, lodged 01 FIR and also realized fine to the tune of ₹3,41,840/- from 3051 people throughout the Kashmir valley for violating the various guidelines/rules/SOPs regarding Covid-19. Besides, 31 shops were sealed for violating Covid norms in Kulgam.

The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/guidelines envisaged by government to curb Covid-19 pandemic.

Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/protocols for their own safety and for the safety of others. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures.

