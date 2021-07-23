3 killed in Panzinara road accident

Srinagar; Three persons were killed in a road accident on Friday after the two—wheeler they were travelling on met with an accident at Panzinara area in Srinagar outskirts.

Official sources said, that three persons travelling on a scooty (chasis number) was hit by a Wagon R vehicle bearing registration number JK05E—1226, resulting in on spot death to three persons.

The deceased were identified as Sameer Ahmad Dar, son of Sonaullah Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, son of Ghulam Muhammad Malik and Shahid Fayaz, son of Fayaz Ahmad Dar—all residents of Panzinara.

They said a police team from Parimpora Police Station have rushed to the spot—(KNO)

