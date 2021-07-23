2 Youth Killed, Another Injured After Slipping From Hallan Mountain Pass Banihal

Srinagar: Two youth were killed and another was injured when they slipped from Hallan Banihal Mountain Pass in the Pir Panjal Range near Verinag in south Kashmir late last evening, officials said on Friday.

They said that trio were moving over the Mountain Pass and slipped. Soon, the officials said that volunteers rushed to the spot and subsequently informed police. Later a concerted effort by police and locals led to the recovery of two bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Takib Ahmad Wani (18) son of Tariq Ahmad Wani of Dolegam Banihal and Mohammad Imran Khan (26) son of Abdul Salam Khan of Verinag.

The injured identified Muzamil Ahmad Sheikh (18) son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Dolegam Banihal has been hospitalized.

Meanwhile both bodies have been shifted to PHC Verinag and would be handed over to the respective families after medico-legal formalities, they said. (GNS)

