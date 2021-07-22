North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Sopore

Srinagar: A fierce Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Warpora of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thrusday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 22RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

The officer further said that the surrender option was also given to the trapped militants. However they refused to lay down the guns.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print