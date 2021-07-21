Wear masks, follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour during Eid: DAK

Srinagar: The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) advised the people to wear masks and maintain physical and social distancing while purchasing and sacrificing animals.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha being celebrated on july 21, the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) advised the people to follow the Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) famously now called as Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) while sacrificing animals.

“There is no harm in sacrificing animals on Eid-ul-Adha if SOPs in view of Covid-19 are followed in letter and spirit. There is no scientific evidence to suggest that sacrifice of animals will be in any way harmful if protocols and advisories are followed,” said DAK president Dr MY Tak.

General Secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar advised people to wear masks and maintain physical and social distancing while purchasing and sacrificing animals.

“People are advised to sacrifice animals in their lawns, preferably by a family member, and if that isn’t possible, then the least number of persons may be involved in sacrificing. But, they should maintain social distance with all precautions. Distribution of meat to neighbours, poor people or orphanages should be done following protocols by wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and physical distancing,” he said.

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) further requested people to celebrate this Eid with austerity and help needy and poor people in view of prolonged Lockdowns which has affected the economy of large number of population.

DAK hopes and wishes that this Eid will bring peace, prosperity and good health to each and every person of the society and we all must pray to Almighty Allah for the same.

