Police arrests 3 drug peddlers in Anantnag, Kulgam, Handwara

Srinagar: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Anantnag, Kulgam & Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Anantnag, a Police party from Police Station Bijbehara at a checkpoint established at Arwani Bijbehara intercepted one person identified as Fayaz Ahmed Khanday son of Mohd Yousif Khanday resident of Arwani Bijbehara. During checking, officers were able to recover 1.1Kgs of Charas powder from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

In Kulgam, on credible information regarding drug peddling in Khanpora Nagam area of Kulgam, a Police party from Police Station DH Pora under the supervision of SDPO DH Pora raided the specific location. During search, officers were able to recover 24Kgs of Poppy Pods from the residential house of Ghulam Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Sadiq Mir resident of Mohalla Nagam. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Preliminary investigation reveals that accused person is a notorious drug peddler and the recovered drugs were meant to be supplied to the youth of the area to make them drug addicts.

In Handwara, Officers from Police Station Vilgam at a checkpoint established at Dohama intercepted a person riding a Scooty bearing registration number JK09B-0957. He has been identified as Mohd Ashraf Tantry son of Gh Mohi-ud-din Tantry resident of Pazipora. During checking, officers were able to recover 40gms of Charas and cash amount of Rs 5750 from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Scooty used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective Police Stations and further investigations have been initiated.

